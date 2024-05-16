New astronomer has loved Cincinnati Observatory for almost a decade

Wes Ryle, a veteran astronomer with 16 years of public outreach and education experience, has been named astronomer of the historic Cincinnati Observatory.

Ryle joins the Cincinnati Observatory from Thomas More University in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, where since 2008, he served as director of The Thomas More University Observatory and was also a professor of physics. He will assume full-time duties June 17.

Ryle is no stranger to the observatory, and he will be a familiar face to some visitors, as he's been a regular presenter and volunteer for public outreach nights and occasional special events there since 2014.

"When I first went to the observatory more than nine years ago, I immediately fell in love with the place and wanted to be a part of it," Ryle said in a release. "Very quickly, I realized that if I were ever to leave Thomas More for any job, this would be the job, this would be a great opportunity. So I am thrilled to be here."

He also has extensive outreach experience through media interviews; visits to schools and local libraries; organizing and participating in STEM camps; and helping scouts meet the requirements to earn badge fulfillment activities.

Ryle takes over for Dean Regas, who announced his departure from the observatory last July.

Ryle discovered his passion for astronomy and science through a National Geographic book, "Our Universe", that he read as a child.

"My parents had bought the book for my older sisters, but I would pull it off the bookshelf and read it over and over and over again," he said. "That really got me interested in the sciences in general."

The Cincinnati Observatory houses one of the oldest working telescopes in the world and was the first public observatory in the western hemisphere. Photographed Sunday, May 26, 2023.

The Cincinnati Observatory's historic telescopes provide a tremendous opportunity for the general public to experience astronomy and science in a very hands-on way.

Ryle is a Boone County native and lives in Kenton County, Kentucky. He graduated from Conner High School, and attended Western Kentucky University where he earned bachelor's degrees in physics and mathematics. He has a master's degree in physics and a doctoral degree in astronomy from Georgia State University.The Cincinnati Observatory houses one of the oldest working telescopes in the world and was the first public observatory in the western hemisphere.

