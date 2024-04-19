Astronauts and entrepreneurs, warp drive and wormholes: Edison Awards honor innovation

Downtown Fort Myers swarmed with science this week, as the Edison Awards brought innovators from around the globe to mingle with locally grown tech wizards and up-and-coming inventors.

The annual three-day event honors the spirit of Fort Myers winter resident Thomas Alva Edison. Established in 1987 in New York City, the gathering runs through Friday at Caloosa Sound Convention Center, about a mile upriver from Edison’s Caloosahatchee-front home.

Big names, big winners

Thursday's agenda included presentations, panel discussions and a high-tech show-and-tell demo area. Headliners were President & COO of SpaceX Gwynne Shotwell and NASA’s jet propulsion lab director Laurie Leshin, who won the 2024 Edison Achievement Award. The awards ceremony was later that evening, when winners from among scores of nominees for the 2024 Best New Product Awards were announced. Finalists were selected by a peer-related voting body, made up of top executives, academics, and innovation leaders from across the globe.

Products in the running included anti-drone defense systems, yard care robots, a post-mastectomy recovery bra and a plant-based petroleum jelly substitute. Area companies at the event included Lee Health, which had an exhibit about its Intuitive ION robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform, which can enable much earlier ‒ and potentially life-saving ‒ diagnosis of lung cancer and Arthrex, which was in the running for two of its surgical innovations: one to help with Achilles heel repair and another to ease healing from knee surgery.

Welcome to the Edison-verse

Kenise Jackson was handing out samples of cool chocolate Strive Freemilk, an “animal-free dairy milk” made by microorganisms that ferment plant sugars into proteins that are a replica of whey, a dairy protein. Are cows used in the process? No.

Jackson, a Dunbar High graduate, is hoping it’ll soon be available at coffee shops in Gainesville, where she’s a sophomore at the University of Florida.

This is her third time at the awards, or the Edison-verse, as she calls them. The experience is energizing, she says: “The collaboration, innovation, growth,” she said. “It's the Oscars of innovation."

Dunbar High School graduate and current University of Florida student Kenise Jackson was a participant at the 2024 Edison Awards. The event was underway Thursday, April18, 2024 at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers.

'Innovation is not optional'

Panel discussions included the legalities of artificial intelligence and the future of the grid, the latter led by Lucienne Pears, vice president of economic and business development of Babcock Ranch, which was honored last year after the Charlotte County community emerged from Hurricane Ian with its own power structure uscathed.

What does resiliency look like? Edison Awards point to Babcock Ranch versus Hurricane Ian

For all its success, challenges remain, she says. "The energy demand is increasing far more rapidly than we can continue to grow the grid. So, it’s incumbent on us to look at strategies to add efficiencies to the current. How do we make the car that we have run longer, go farther, work better?

“We would love to get energy storage equivalent to energy production on-site so we have that total package of storage there.”

At a discussion on leading sustainable businesses, panelist Florian Schattenmann, Cargill vice president for innovation and R&D, pointed out that “innovation is not optional any more. Innovation is our only real ticket to solve a lot of (problems).”

Lucienne Pears, VP of economic and business development at Babcock Ranch, was a participant in the 2024 Edison Awards event which was underway Thursday, April18, 2024 at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers. The event, founded in 1987, was inspired by the legacy of Thomas Edison with the goal to acknowledge, celebrate and support innovation in the world.

What about Elon?

An audience favorite was Shotwell's fireside chat with retired NASA astronaut and engineer Leland Melvin.

She told Melvin, "The technology I’m most excited about is trying to expand the ability for humans to fly in space. Our goal has always been Mars,” she said, though that planet isn't currently on her list. "Mars would be like this massive extreme camping situation, and I don’t like to camp. I’ll go to Mars when there are really nice hotels.”

Instead, she says, “I’ve always been interested in something further than Mars. The closest potentially habitable planet is near Proxima.” As for how the trip might be made, "You definitely need a ship that does not use chemical propulsion.” Instead, she's looking to nuclear fusion or “some very unique physics-based warp speed, bending the universe in some way, warp drive, wormholes – I’m very excited about wormholes.”

About her polarizing boss, SpaceX founder Elon Musk: "I love working for Elon; I’ve worked for him for 22 years … (He's) actually one of the best humans I know,” she said. “He's a great boss. He lets me do what I do ... I think frankly the haters just don’t understand because he’s extraordinary."

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Edison Awards 2024 celebrate best, brightest of tech and innovations