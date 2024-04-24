Astronaut from Fort Collins to speak at Rotary Club's fundraising luncheon for STEM grant

To raise money for STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — programs in Poudre School District, the Fort Collins Foothills Rotary Club is bringing one of the district’s most-accomplished graduates in those fields back.

Astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, a 1993 Fort Collins High School graduate, will speak about space exploration — past, present and future — at a fundraising luncheon May 7 at the Fort Collins Marriott Hotel, 350 E. Horsetooth Road.

Metcalf-Lindenburger served as a mission specialist for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration on a 15-day mission to replace and retrieve parts at the International Space Station in April 2010 as part of a 13-person international crew. It was the first space mission to put four women in space together, NASA notes in its mission highlights.

Tickets are $35 apiece and can be reserved online through Friday, April 26, through a link on the Fort Collins Foothills Rotary Club website, fcfoothillsrotary.com. Proceeds will benefit the Fort Collins Foothills Rotary Club’s STEM grant in Poudre School District schools. Several students involved in those programs have been invited to attend the luncheon and talk for free, club president Carl Dierschow said.

Those grants have allowed students in PSD schools to expand their studies in a variety of STEM-related fields over the years, according to recipients.

Tracey Winey, a media specialist at Lincoln Middle School and co-founder of the Engineering Brightness program, is bringing four students from that program who learned English as a second language. She’s excited to give them the opportunity to get out and meet with people in the community “and then talk to someone who went through the same school district as you did and see what’s possible,” she said.

Winey’s program, which is funded entirely through donations and grants, has worked closely with local Rotary Clubs on several projects, she said. A current project, she said, has her students building solar-powered lanterns for people in Nicaragua through a partnership with a Rotary Club there. Her students gather the diodes, filaments and resistors from a variety of private sources and put them together in working order inside shells produced by 3D-printers at the school and through a crowd-sourced network.

Winey previously worked at Preston Middle School, where she and mathematics teacher Dawn DuPriest used money from a Rotary Club STEM grant to purchase advanced equipment in a virtual-reality laboratory. That equipment provided the school with the opportunity to “offer a creative and innovative program that we wouldn’t have been able to offer otherwise,” said DuPriest, who now teaches at Compass Community Collaborative School, a PSD charter school.

“It just led to ways to engage students in different ways in their education by creating and building and learning,” she said. “I really feel students learn best when they’re making things and being creative. There are definitely some STEM programs and activities I would not have been able to do with my kids if it hadn’t been for the generosity of other people donating money.”

Metcalf-Lindenburger taught Earth science and astronomy for five years at a high school in Vancouver, Washington, before becoming an astronaut. She retired from NASA in 2014, returned to the Pacific Northwest with her family and earned a master’s degree in applied geology at the University of Washington. She now operates her own business as a professional speaker, promoting STEM education.

