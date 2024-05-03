Astoria FFA wins honors, holds banquet

Sam Moss, Cadence Davidson, Signe Rickenbach and Tyson Robinson, members of the Astoria chapter of the National FFA Organization, were awarded the Oregon State FFA Degree, the highest award a state FFA association can give its members.

Some of the requirements for the degree include already receiving the chapter FFA degree, demonstrating leadership ability, giving a speech, participation in activities and completing at least 25 hours of community service in a minimum of two different activities.

The Astoria FFA banquet and FFA Alumni and Supporters Silent Auction is at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. All are welcome to attend. No reservations are required, and there is no cost for admission or a steak dinner.