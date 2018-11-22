Asteroid Larger Than The Statue Of Liberty To Swing By For An ‘Earth Close Approach’ On Sunday

Illustration of an asteroid doing a close flyby of Earth. More

Just two weeks after a trio of asteroids swung by our planet on November 10 — one of them coming in closer than the moon, as the Inquisitr reported at the time — another space rock is due to zoom past Earth this weekend.

Known as asteroid 2009 WB105, this particular space rock is considerably larger than the previous three and will dart past our planet on Sunday morning, making a close appearance at around 7.14 a.m. EST.

At the same time, asteroid 2009 WB105 will hurtle past Earth a lot faster than its three predecessors, flying through space at a speed of about 42,240 miles per hour, reports Asteroids Near Earth. That’s almost twice as fast as asteroid 2018 VS1 — the fastest of the previous trio — which slipped by our planet on November 10 at about 9:03 a.m. EST.

