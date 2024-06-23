Assistant school principal freed after being charged with student relationship

COCOA — A 25-year-old elementary school assistant principal posted bond over the weekend after being charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a former student in Cocoa.

Devane Nicholi Lonard Clarke — who confessed his involvement with the underaged girl — was arrested Friday by the Cocoa Police Department and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and lewd solicitation of a child. Clarke appeared in court over the weekend. He posted a $31,000 bond and was released Saturday.

The case unfolded after someone who knew Clarke brought an Apple Watch into the Palm Bay Police Department on Thursday and showed officers a collection of nude photos of a juvenile that were stored on the device. There were also multiple text messages, Palm Bay police reported.

Detectives contacted the Cocoa Police Department. Cocoa police then went to Cambridge Elementary School, where Clarke was working as an assistant principal at the 2,000-student campus.

Cocoa police say an assistant principal at Cambridge Elementary faces several charges in case involving an underage girl.

Clarke, when confronted by police, turned over his cellphone and later sat for an interview with detectives, police reports show. Detectives located a juvenile’s name on the phone and determined that the two used Messenger and Snapchat to communicate, reports show.

Police then unlocked the phone and found 11,000 deleted text messages and photos — some with the child in various stages of nudity — between Clarke and the underaged girl. Clarke then admitted to the relationship.

More: Few details on child's death in Indialantic as residents ask questions

It was not immediately known how long Clarke worked at the school. He is also listed as the president of the Palm Bay West Little League.

A trial date has not yet been set.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Assistant school principal freed on bond after student charges