Assistant principal charged with child abuse

Oletha Cuevas, who is an assistant principal at Walter G. Byers School in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district, has been charged with child abuse.

In a message to parents, the principal said the police investigation involving the assistant principal has no connection to school business.

Huntersville police arrested Cuevas Thursday, charging her with misdemeanor child abuse and communicating threats.

Neither the school’s administration nor CMS district officials are identifying Cuevas by name or commenting on the charges or her employment status.

It also says the matter will result in a shift in school leadership roles.

The school’s website lists Cuevas as its only assistant principal. Her LinkedIn profile says she’s been an assistant principal with CMS for 15 years.

Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe went to the north Charlotte school Monday to investigate the matter and noticed that her parking spot was empty.

“My No. 1 concern is I hope she’s OK,” said parent Arielle McDaniel. “And I hope everything works out in the end, and hopefully the allegations are not true, but I just pray for her.”

McDaniel’s two sons are students at the school.

She said Cuevas has been a close partner in keeping them on the right track.

“She came up with solutions to the problem of the kids’ behavior and safety and well-being,” McDaniel said.

A Huntersville police spokesman says they’re still working on their report so details behind those charges are not clear.

McDaniel said she is concerned about students’ safety.

“I know that they switch teachers and principals all the time, so you know we just want good people here for our students, and not have anything to do with crime,” she said.

Officials with Huntersville police hope to provide more information later.

Full letter to parents:

“Hello Walter G. Byers families, this is Principal Davis with a message about a news story you may have seen regarding our assistant principal and a law enforcement investigation.

“While many of you may be concerned about the circumstances involved, I cannot discuss personnel information. I can reassure you this matter is not related to any school business.

“This matter will result in a shift in school leadership roles, but please know that the teaching, learning and administration of the school will be supported by Byers staff and district leadership to ensure your student’s learning is not impacted.

“Thank you for your continued support of Walter G. Byers.”



