Assistance paying heating bills is available

Mar. 12—LIMA — Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection from their utility service for lack of payment may be eligible for the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program, which ends March 31.

HEAP helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Eligible households can receive up to $175 if they are a client of a regulated utility, $750 if they are a client of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities, or up to $1,200 for bulk fuel clients.

The assistance is applied to residents' utility bills. The program has an additional benefit for heating unit repair/replacement up to $1,500.

To check on program eligibility or for more information contact the West Ohio CAP in Lima at 419-227-2586 or Mercy Unlimited in Wapakoneta at 419-227-2586, ext. 289.