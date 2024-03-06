Assembly District 8: Political newcomer and veteran politician advance to November runoff

In a four-candidate field vying for the open Assembly District 8 race, voters gave their preference to a veteran politician and a neophyte candidate.

Former Congressman George Radanovich (32.7% of the votes) and David Tangipa (37.2%), both Republicans, led Democrat Caleb Helsel (31.5%) and No Party Preference hopeful Michael Matheson (3%) as of 8:30 p.m.

Radanovich had 17,692 votes with 12.5% of the ballots counted, just two votes ahead of Tangipa.

Tangipa, a 28-year-old field director for Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, raised $457,000 in his first bid for office. Radanovich, 68, who served in Congress from 1995 to 2011, raised $304,000.

Radanovich finished third in the 2022 state Senate District 4 race in an eight-candidate field and missed the runoff election by 1.6 percentage points.

The heavily Republican district (43.7% of registered voters are GOP) is represented by Jim Patterson, a Republican who is termed out.

The district covers portions of Fresno, Madera, and Calaveras counties; and all of Mariposa, Tuolumne, Inyo and Mono counties.

Tangipa had the edge over Radanovich in terms of money and endorsements. Among the Republicans who back Tangipa are Patterson, Magsig, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, and former Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.

The real estate worker is a first-generation American who was born and raised in Sacramento. He played tight end for the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Tangipa said the 2020 Creek Fire, which burned a family home and more than 800 structures, led him to realize that “California megafires should not be the norm for our foothill communities.” His family also lived through the Carr and Kincade fires.

“It is time for common sense to dictate our policies,” he said on his campaign website. “Log it, graze it, or watch it burn.”

In a meeting with The Fresno Bee Editorial Board, Tangipa said he would listen to voters, community members and Democratic colleagues before making decisions. Democrats currently hold a 62-18 edge over Republicans in the Assembly.

He said he wants the state government to focus on the basics, like reopening Madera Hospital.

Radanovich, 68, was born and raised in Mariposa County. His foray into politics was as a member of the Maricopa Board of Supervisors.

He decided to run because “California is in a sorry state of affairs,” he told The Bee. He wants to reverse legislation such as environmental requirements that hamper housing developments, and laws that reduce penalties for crimes.

Helsel, a substitute teacher, said housing, healthcare and water are the top issues in District 8. He supports a universal, single-payer healthcare system.

“I agree with Valley farmers that we need to protect our farmers more than we need to protect a Bay area fish species,” he said.