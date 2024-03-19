Assault suspect now accused of attempted kidnapping

Mar. 18—An Odessa man who was accused of attacking two law enforcement officers two months apart last year is now accused of trying to snatch a 9-year-old girl out of a car.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a woman called 911 around 4 p.m. Friday from the 15000 block of Cumberland Road.

When officers arrived, the woman said she was driving south on Cumberland when Lonnie Savage III, 51, walked up to the passenger side of her car and tried to pull the child out of the window while uttering an expletive and saying "I'm going to kill you," the report stated.

The woman threw her vehicle into reverse and backed down the road to get away from Savage, the report stated.

Savage was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and deadly conduct.

According to Ector County District Court records, Savage is accused of attacking officers in August 2023 and October 2023. He was released from the Ector County jail after posting $36,000 in surety bonds after the first incident and after posting $15,000 in the second incident. He is now being held on a $12,500 bond.

According to an OPD report, officers were sent to the HEB on West University Boulevard in August 2023 about a disturbance and when they arrived they were told Savage was cursing and yelling at employees and customers so much half of the check out lanes had to be closed "due to people being offended."

Savage turned and walked away from an OPD corporal despite being told to stop multiple times and when the corporal caught up with him, Savage was seen on surveillance tape slapping the side of the officer's head and then swinging and hitting him in the face, the report stated.

With the help of additional officers, Savage was handcuffed and arrested on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, which is a second-degree felony, evading arrest and disorderly conduct — vulgar language.

According to an OPD report from two months later, an off-duty Midland Police officer was at his home at East 21st Street and Custer Avenue when he heard a disturbance outside.

The Midland officer told officers he went outside in his police uniform and identified himself to Savage in an attempt to keep the peace and Savage began to yell at him and punched him, the report stated.

Savage was arrested on suspicion of assault on a public servant.