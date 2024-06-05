Assault on Flagler County deputy leads to SWAT standoff in Palm Coast, sheriff says
Deputies in Flagler County responded to a SWAT standoff on Wednesday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the incident started after one of his deputies was assaulted at a home on Forsythe Lane in Palm Coast.
A SWAT team from Saint Johns County was called in to assist Flagler County deputies.
Negotiators are on the scene, hoping to de-escalate the incident and bring everything to a peaceful conclusion.
See: Construction worker severely hurt after explosion at Florida gas station
People are being asked to avoid the area as deputies and SWAT personnel work to resolve the situation.
Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Read: Port Orange police arrest several teens after string of car burglaries
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.