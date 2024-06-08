Assault charge filed in Thursday shooting

Jun. 7—A St. Joseph man faces charges in a Thursday morning shooting that wounded two people in St. Joseph's North End.

Edward James, 56, is charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action in the incident, which happened at about 5 a.m. Thursday at a house in the 500 block of Shady Avenue.

James and the victims were in adjoining rooms in the home when James began hitting a wall and told the victims they were going to jail, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. One person then went to James' door, kicked a hole in it and yelled at him to come out.

James then fired a shotgun, striking the two victims, who fled and called police, court documents said. The two, who police said are 35 years old and 23 years old, were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.