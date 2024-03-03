Assault case against Hull police sergeant heads to trial

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the case of a Hull police sergeant accused of assaulting his elderly neighbor while off duty in Pembroke.

Sgt. Scott Saunders has been on paid administrative leave since his July 24, 2023, arrest. He turned in his badge and his gun pending the outcome of the case and has been ordered not to have any contact with his accuser as a condition of his release.

Saunders was hired by the Hull Police Department in December 2004 and has been a sergeant since 2019.

He is accused of assaulting his 72-year-old neighbor. Saunders, who was 46 at the time of his arrest, told police he and his neighbor have a history of disputes.

Saunders has been charged with assault and battery on a person 60 or older with injury, which is a felony, according to court documents.

Hull Police Sgt. Scott Saunders

The jury selection will take place at Plymouth District Court beginning at 9 a.m. on March 4.

Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Brandon DeAvilla has been assigned as the special prosecutor in the case. Bringing in a prosecutors from other counties is common in cases involving law enforcement to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest, according to a previous statement from the Plymouth County District Attorney's office.

The allegations against Saunders

Saunders’ accuser said he saw the officer walking on the side of the road carrying a paddleboard as he drove past him on Furnace Colony Drive, according to the police report about the incident. He said Saunders then struck his vehicle with the board.

The man said he pulled over and got out of his car.

"As he turned to face Saunders, he (said he) was grabbed and 'sucker punched' … then thrown to the ground with Saunders straddling on top of him," the report said.

Saunders told police the man drove too close to him as he passed.

Saunders told police the man raised his hand as he approached. In response, Saunders said he pushed the man to the ground, got on top of him and held him down.

The man again raised his hand while on the ground, Saunders said, and so he "punched (him) once to the face," the report said.

The altercation was captured in a cellphone video and recorded on Saunders' home security camera. The police report confirms that Saunders struck the accuser's car with the paddleboard, but the man's hands are not visible in the footage.

"Saunders pushes (the accuser) with both hands to the chest area, causing him to fall backwards on the ground," the report said. "As Saunders is on top (of the man), he is seen throwing one punch to the face area ... before standing and walking away from the area towards his residence."

A neighbor recorded the altercation between Scott Saunders, a sergeant with the Hull Police Department, and his 72-year-old neighbor in Pembroke this past July.

The report concludes by stating that in the video, the accuser appeared to give Saunders adequate space and was traveling "at an appropriate speed." It also says that as the two men were speaking, the accuser's hands were not raised.

The Hull Police Department said it is conducting an internal investigation into the allegations.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Jury selection Monday in assault case against Hull police sergeant