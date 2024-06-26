Assange hugs wife and father on landing in Australia

STORY: :: Wikileaks founder Assange, released from jail, lands in Australia and hugs his loved ones

:: Canberra, Australia

:: June 26, 2024

Assange disembarked from a private jet at Canberra airport early evening local time, waving to waiting media before passionately kissing his wife, Stella, and lifting her off the ground.

He embraced his father, John Shipton, before entering the terminal building with his legal team.

Assange's arrival ends a saga in which he spent more than five years in a British high-security jail and seven years in asylum at the Ecuadorean embassy in London. He was battling extradition to Sweden on sexual assault allegations and to the U.S., where he faced 18 criminal charges.