Asquith Xavier: Mural painted of train guard who fought 'whites-only' rule

A giant mural has been painted of a railway worker who overturned a racist recruitment policy.

The artwork of Asquith Xavier has been created close to his former home in Chatham, Kent.

In 1966 Mr Xavier overturned a decision not to employ him as a guard because of his ethnicity.

Camealia Xavier-Chihota, his granddaughter, said it was "heart-warming to see this mural just a stones throw from where I grew up".

The mural was painted by artist Voyder over three days in the Luton Arches area of Chatham.

Ms Xavier-Chihota said: "Voyder has perfectly captured his bravery, dignity and strength of character, incorporating key landmarks in his life including the hills of Dominica, Euston Station and Luton Arches.

Ms Xavier-Chihota said: "My grandfather's contribution to our society has undoubtedly shaped the way we live today and I'm proud to see it being celebrated and immortalised so that his achievements are not forgotten or lost in time."

Mr Xavier was part of the Windrush generation, moving to England from Dominica in 1956.

He initially worked for British Railways - later renamed British Rail - as a porter, working his way up to guard at London's Marylebone station.

Guards were no longer required at the station and he applied for a job doing the same role at Euston.

He was rejected because of his ethnicity and despite his experience.

Asquith Xavier faced death threats for campaigning for equal employment rights

After negotiations British Railways overturned the decision and announced that none of its future job opportunities in London would be closed on racial grounds.

Mr Xavier died in 1980.

The Asquith Xavier mural was commissioned by Arches Local, a community group aimed at improving the local neighbourhood in Chatham.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.