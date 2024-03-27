Aspirus plans $40 million renovation, expansion to its Merrill hospital

MERRILL − Aspirus announced Wednesday that it is planning a $40 million renovation and expansion to Aspirus Merrill Hospital.

The project is expected to start this summer and will improve efficiency, access and the patient experience, according to an Aspirus news release.

A key feature of the project is the doubling of inpatient beds, from 10 to 20. The project will include complete reconstruction of inpatient rooms, enhancements to imaging, rehabilitation, laboratory and pharmacy services and updates to the main floor, stairwells and offices.

Aspirus is dedicated to innovating and transforming its care models and processes, and this approach ensures the system continues to deliver exceptional care that meets communities' changing needs, according to the news release. Maintaining a critical access hospital in Merrill is an important strategy for Aspirus Health as more populations transition to Medicare.

"This investment is a clear indication of our commitment to leveraging resources for the greatest possible impact, said Jeff Wicklander, Aspirus senior vice president and Central Region president, in the news release. "We are excited to improve and expand care locally while providing a boost to the local economy."

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Aspirus Merrill Hospital in line for $40 million renovation, expansion