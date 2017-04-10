Aspiring Rapper Eats $621 Worth of Seafood, Then Jumps in the Sea to Beat the Check: Cops

An aspiring rapper in Australia was in court this week after he allegedly devoured hundreds of dollars' worth of seafood and beer before swimming away without paying.

Queensland police say Terry Peck — or 2Pec — ran onto the beach and into the Pacific Ocean after a $621 meal of two lobsters, 17 oyster shooters, a baby octopus, and several beers.

Watch: How This Quick-Thinking Jeweler Locked a Suspected Thief Inside

Employees at Omeros Bros Restaurant in Surfer's Paradise called police, who hopped on jet skis with the help of lifeguards after arriving at the scene.

Police say they engaged with Peck in the water, where he allegedly refused to be taken back to shore willingly.

"Police were then forced to enter the water and apprehend the man, bringing him back to shore without incident," Queensland police said in a statement.

According to Australian news outlet ABC, Peck is wannabe rapper who goes by the stage name 2Pec.

Cops say Peck has been charged with stealing and two counts of serious assault of a police officer

He appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court to face the charges, where Magistrate Joan White granted bail and ordered Peck to remain at his residence until his case is heard.

Peck defended himself outside the courtroom, where he told a reporter his meal was "overcooked."

Read: Man Returns Stolen Library Book 35 Years Later - With Author's Autograph Inside

"There was oyster shell in the oyster [shot] and he said he was going to take off the bill," said Peck, who told the reporter he was on the beach to help a friend who was giving birth there when he was arrested.

A manager at the restaurant said their seafood is never overcooked. Rather, the manager claimed Peck ran after seeing the hefty bill.

Watch: Kind Fisherman Releases Rare 14-Pound Lobster Back To Sea

Related Articles: