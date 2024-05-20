Aspiring Nurse Practitioner Is Killed in Front of College Dorm, Allegedly by 'Armed Intruder'

Samuel Harris faces murder and other criminal charges in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Alasia Franklin

Alasia Franklin Facebook Alasia Franklin

A college student from Georgia was shot and killed on Kennesaw State University's campus on Saturday, May 18.

In a statement shared to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, May 19, the university said that a female student was fatally shot following a dispute in front of the Austin Residence complex on Saturday afternoon.

KSU confirmed in an email to PEOPLE on Monday, May 20, that the victim was 21-year-old Alasia Franklin.

At 4 p.m., the school’s police department issued a secure in place alert to the community about reports of an armed intruder on campus, the statement reads. An all-clear notification was sent around 45 minutes later.

The suspect, identified as Samuel Harris, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to the statement. The university said he is not a student at Kennesaw State University, which is located about 27 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Cobb County jail records show Harris was arrested on Saturday and is being held without bond. His date of birth is only stated in the records as 2003. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea and no attorney information was available on his booking report.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victim's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig said in the statement.

Alasia’s father, Bobby Franklin, told 11 Alive that his daughter was a rising junior studying to become a nurse practitioner.

“I'm at a loss for words,” the grieving father said, per the outlet. “I feel like my heart has been ripped out of my chest.”

Alasia’s friend, senior Anthony Harrison, told Fox 5 Atlanta that he woke up to the sound of gunshots and went outside to find her on the ground before calling 911.

“And all I can remember is just walking out and being completely horrified of what that scene was,” he said, per the outlet.

The university said in the statement that it is “providing support and resources to those affected by this tragedy.”



