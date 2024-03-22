Aspiring service dogs find one-year foster homes at WVU event

Mar. 22—MORGANTOWN — Kaitlin Natarajan found herself with extra time on her hands after moving close to WVU Children's Hospital where her husband works.

In need of something to do, she decided to foster a puppy.

"Her name is Kenzie," Natarajan said. "And there's no love like a puppy's love, she's so sweet."

Natarajan's puppy isn't a typical foster. The puppy came from Hearts of Gold, a service dog training program for people with mobility impairment or post traumatic stress disorder. The program held a puppy party at the West Virginia University's Animal Science Research and Education Center on Stewartstown Road on Thursday.

The program breeds dogs for service work, and after eight or nine weeks, the puppies are distributed to community foster homes. Fosters sign on with the program to take in the puppies for a year, during which time the puppies are socialized and learn confidence. Once the dogs leave the foster's care, they enter two years of training to become service dogs.

Natarajan said the program spoke to her because members of her family are veterans.

Jean Meade, founder of the Hearts of Gold program, said the program focuses on placing dogs with veterans. They've had a grant with the U.S. Department of Defense, that funds the program, for the past seven years.

The program also places dogs with inmate veterans at FCI Morgantown, a minimum security prison. Inmates are trained to train the dogs, and the program has been so successful that it's expanded to include any inmate who meets the qualifications.

The dogs make a real impact on the veterans who receive them. Meade relayed one veteran's experience, who hadn't left his home in five years prior to receiving a service dog. Now, he travels with the dog and lives a happier, more fulfilled life.

"We had a gentleman that sent us an email whose dog passed away," Meade said. "He talked about how the dog had just totally changed his life. One of his quotes was, 'I couldn't have survived the soul crushing loneliness of nights and PTSD without him. He stood guard over me in ambulance rides.' [The dog] just made life bearable for him."

The puppies came from one of 2 litters that are just now reaching foster age. Five are left for fostering, over half of them have already been placed. Community fosters are important because they make it possible for the puppy to receive a good start in life, before entering service.

Fosters must take the puppies to obedience training once a week. The program provides fosters with everything they need for the puppy's first year of life free of cost. Food, crates, leashes, vaccines and vet visits are examples of the things provided.

Taylor Robinson, the foundational year coach, manages the foster process. She reviews applications, performs home visits and provides support to the community fosters. Robinson is also a West Virginia University student. She came to work as the foundational year coach after getting involved with the program through a class offered at the university.

"I applied to the vet school recently," Robinson said. "I've always been really passionate about animals and the care that goes into them. I took the class here, it was the service dog training lecture and lab, and I just really fell in love with the training process."

Margaret Kitt, executive director of the Human Animal Bond, said they expect several more litters over the summer. The Human Animal Bond is a nonprofit umbrella organization for Hearts of Gold. The program itself is a collaboration between the Human Animal Bond and West Virginia University's Davis College.

She said part of the reason for the puppy party was to get people signed up to be community fosters.

Perhaps the hardest thing about the foster program is giving up the dog at the end of the foster period. It's one of the things the program makes sure community fosters understand when going through the application process.

"We make sure they understand this is just for a year and at the end of that year, they're going to have to relinquish the puppy to the training program," Kitt said. "That's a hard thing to do. You get attached to puppies, so we want to make sure that people have really thought about that.

"But if you think about the end outcome of that, getting a service dog to a veteran is a really rewarding experience and can really change these veterans' lives."

Sera Zegre knows first hand what saying goodbye to a puppy can be like after a year. Her family began fostering during the pandemic, as a way to teach civic duty to her kids while sheltering at home but still giving back in a safe way. Hearing stories of veterans whose lives where changed after given service dogs touched her deeply in an emotional way.

"To hear stories like that, it's powerful to know what you're contributing," she said. "It's incredible, it's free, you just have to give your heart."

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com