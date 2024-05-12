ASP: Missing Hot Springs teen found safe

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A Hot Springs teen missing since Monday night has now been found safe, according to Arkansas State Police.

According to investigators, 15-year-old Annabel Lynn Rose was found to be safe on Saturday after she was last seen Monday evening around 9:30 p.m. on Grand Avenue in Hot Springs.

Rose’s family and others in the community launched a campaign over the past week, going door-to-door, looking for information as to where she could be.

No other information has been released at this time.

