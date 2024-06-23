ASP: Fourth Fordyce shooting victim dies from injuries

FORDYCE. Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A fourth victim injured in Friday’s shooting at a Fordyce grocery store has died.

On June 21, gunfire at the Mad Butcher grocery store injured 14 individuals, including 11 civilians, two law enforcement officers and the suspect.

LIVE UPDATES: Authorities confirm 11 people shot, 3 dead and two officers injured in Fordyce grocery store shooting; suspect in custody

Ellen Shrum, 81, died the evening of Saturday, June 22, after sustaining injuries during the shooting, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police (ASP).

The four civilians killed during or after the shooting are Shirley Taylor, 62; Callie Weems, 23; Roy Sturgis, 50; and Ellen Shrum, 81.

Five female and two male civilians, aged 20 to 65, have survived injuries from the shooting. Four of them remain hospitalized, including a woman in critical condition at UAMS in Little Rock.

Suspect Travis Eugene Posey, 44, of New Edinburg, will face four counts of capital murder, with additional charges pending, according to the news release.

After being treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a gunfire exchange with law enforcement, Posey was released into ASP custody and transported to the Ouachita County Detention Center.

ASP Colonel Mike Hagar will hold a media briefing at 2 p.m. tomorrow, June 23.

Keep with KNWA for more updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.