We asked these Story County primary candidates a few questions. Here is what they said:

The races for Story County Board of Supervisors, County Auditor, and County Sheriff in the June primary election are all uncontested.

The primary election will take place on June 4. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The last day to submit a request for a mailed ballot is Monday, May 20. Voters may pre-register on Story County's website by 5 p.m. May 20.

The Ames Tribune reached out to each of the local candidates to discuss important issues. Here are their responses:

Story County Board of Supervisors

Incumbent Story County Supervisor Latifah Faisal is running for a board seat unopposed.

Latifah Faisal

Age: 50

Party: Democrat

Grew up in: Ames

Currently lives in: Ames

Education: Ames High, DMACC and Iowa State

Political and civic experience: I had been working for the County Attorney's Office for 17 years when I ran for county supervisor in 2020. While my work was not political, it provided me the opportunity to work with county, State, and Federal officials and agencies, victims of crime, and the formerly incarcerated. I assisted people from all demographics, which gave me a chance to hear a lot of different personal stories. Some of my volunteer work: The Center for Creative Justice Board of Directors, Iowa Games, Habitat for Humanity, Food at First, Ames Figure Skating Club, Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation fundraiser.

Why are you running for office?

I am running because I want what I think we all want: safe communities, well-maintained roads and bridges, excellent parks and opportunities for recreation, safe private wells and septic systems, clean water, and smart growth that thoughtfully balances economic development with the protection of our natural resources. I want to continue working to address affordable housing, food insecurity, childcare, transportation and broadband needs while keeping county levies down. I am passionate about helping people solve problems and creating new opportunities and I truly cherish this opportunity to serve.

What is the biggest issue facing your community and how would you address it?

Affordable housing, utility assistance and food insecurity are all at the top of the list. We know there is increased pressure on organizations that support individuals and families with housing needs. Food pantries across the county and state are experiencing record numbers of new users and increased usage. I will continue to support the county’s housing action plan as well as my work with the Story County Housing Trust and Central Iowa Regional Housing Authority. I will lean into existing relationships with service agencies and local businesses and explore ways to bring new partners and voices into the conversations.

Why should residents vote for you?

I have demonstrated my dedication to serving all of Story County regardless of where someone resides within the county. I take every opportunity to listen and learn more. Recently, there have been many legislative changes that impact local government funding and local control. I will ensure that essential county services remain strong, that cyber security remains a priority, and that we continue to enhance the quality of life for everyone who calls Story County home now and into the future. I serve you, and this is your Story County.

County Auditor

Story County Auditor Lucy Martin is running another term unopposed.

Lucy Martin

Age: 56

Party: Democrat

Grew up in: California and Illinois

Currently lives in: Ames

Education: BA, Rice University, MPA, Columbia University

Political and civic experience: Auditor & Commissioner of Elections since Feb. 1, 2011. In the Story County Auditor’s Office since Sep. 13, 2004.

Why are you running?

To continue serving the people of Story County.

What is the biggest issue facing your community/the state and how would you address it?

The erosion of local control and the consolidation of power to the State by the Iowa legislature are issues for counties, cities, and school districts. I will continue to work with my colleagues across the state for common-sense legislation (when needed).

Why should residents vote for you?

I am a proven and dedicated public servant who will continue to provide excellent service to residents in the next four years and beyond.

County Sheriff

Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald is running for another term unopposed.

Paul Fitzgerald

Age: 69

Party: Democrat

Grew up in: Colo

Currently lives in: Colo

Education: Associate of Applied Science degree in Police Science from Hawkeye Technical (now Hawkeye Community College), a Bachelor's degree in Law Enforcement from Wartburg College, and a Master's degree in Criminal Justice from Saint Ambrose University.

Political and civic experience: I am serving my eighth term as Story County Sheriff. I was first elected Sheriff in 1992 taking office Jan. 1, 1993. I am a past President of the National Sheriffs' Association, 2011-2012. I was the President of the Waterloo Police Protective Association through most of the 1980s. President of Earnst House, dormitory at Wartburg College, I was elected to be an alternate delegate to the Democratic National Convention in New York City, New York the year President Carter was elected.

Why are you running?

The only profession I have ever been interested in has been law enforcement. My dream was to one day lead my own law enforcement agency and even one day perhaps be the Sheriff in Story County. I still have the drive, education, and experience to continue leading this agency. Examples can be seen in my involvement with the National Sheriffs Association (NSA) and the Iowa State Sheriffs' and Deputies' Association (ISSDA). I have represented the ISSDA in the Iowa Supreme Court on domestic violence, the Attorney General (AG) on the Crime Victim Assistance Division, and the AG Antisemitism Task Force. This is a tremendous opportunity to better serve the citizens of Story County and the state of Iowa. Not only myself but members of my office serve on various committees and task forces both at the state and national level.

What is the biggest issue facing your community/the state and how would you address it?

Issues such as human trafficking, drugs, highway safety concerns, cold case investigations; not only these issues but working with schools, businesses and religious centers to make a safe environment for all. When I was in K-12 school, our safety training included tornado and fire drills; now, the Story County Sheriff's Office works with schools to train students, faculty, and staff on how to prepare and survive an active shooter incident. By providing leadership at both the national and state level, myself and my staff, have the opportunity to continually create a healthier, safer place to live, work and learn, for all our citizens.

Why should residents vote for you?

My 47 years in law enforcement and 15 years with the Waterloo Police Department. I was also an instructor at Hawkeye Community College for 11 years in the Police Science Program. The last 32 years as the Story County Sheriff have demonstrated a level of commitment and leadership that the residents of Story County appreciate. Leading a team of professionals at the STory County Sheriff's Office showcases the dedication and services provided to all our citizens.

