We asked readers to share their 2024 solar eclipse plans. Here's what they had to say

Parts of southeast Oklahoma will be near the path of totality during a solar eclipse on April 8. Numerous Oklahoma state parks in the area are expecting an influx of visitors with state government agencies expecting an estimated 17,000 to 66,000 visitors on the day of the event.

We asked readers about their plans to watch the once-in-a-lifetime event. Here's what they had to say:

As we are older and are having some health problems, driving for several hours to see the eclipse is out of the question.

This will be our 16th total solar eclipse to view in person, and we definitely don't want to miss it.

So here are our Easy Peasy Plans:

Take Amtrak from OKC to Ft. Worth, departing OKC at 8:25 a.m.; arriving at the Ft. Worth station at about 12:30 p.m.

Totality is at 1:41 p.m. Since we've witnessed so many eclipses, not seeing the eclipse from "First Bite" is OK for us.

All we have to do is walk outside the train station to see it.

If we feel up to it, there is a free shuttle from the station to Sundance Square, where I assume a lot of people and festivities will be going on.

After totality, we can have a nice lunch in one of the many restaurants there.

Take the shuttle back to the station.

Take Amtrak back to OKC departing at 5:25 p.m., arriving back in OKC at 9:30 p.m.

Some of the exciting places we've witnessed total solar eclipses include Madagascar, Pitcairn Island, and 350 miles from the North Pole on an expedition ship.

My personal favorite was in Germany. There were dark storm clouds as far as we could see. The entire town of Augsburg was in the square, feeling morose. Right before totality a circle around the sun cleared, and everyone got to see the entire totality! The square went wild! People were dancing in the fountain and there were champagne bottles everywhere! Soon after, the clouds covered the sun back up and torrential rains began as we protected our camera equipment and ran for the hotel!

To be popular on an eclipse experience, take Moon Pies and Sun Chips to give your friends!

— Kathy Shelton, OKC

I'll be on the water at Broken Bow Lake in Hochatown, Oklahoma.

— Jim Hagemann, Oklahoma City

Heading to Timbo, Arkansas, and our place in the Ozarks. Son and grandkids are joining from Virginia. Can't believe the number of folks that the locals are expecting, as the line of totality slices across the whole U.S.

— Doug Mcniven, Oklahoma City

We will drive to the Ft. Smith/Van Buren, AR., area the night before, then drive on local roads to Lavaca, AR, to view the eclipse.

— Lindy Adams, Edmond

In Atoka, Oklahoma, sitting on our balcony. I am hoping that's close enough. We are in town.

— Jan Daniels, Atoka

Countdown begins for 2024 solar eclipse ⏰

Oklahomans will get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a total solar eclipse in some parts of southeastern Oklahoma on April 8. Here's everything you need to know about ahead of the event:

