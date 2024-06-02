We asked our audience for their 'go-to' weather sources. This is what they told us

Note to readers: The News-Press and Naples Daily News are providing special coverage this week of all things weather in Southwest Florida as a new hurricane season is about to start (June 1).

Weather forecasting content is a pretty competitive space these days. Especially in a hurricane state like Florida, which is now, more than ever, a social media hotbed for people turning into weathermen, weatherwoman, weather watchers and posters of whacky weather videos.

As part of our Weather Week coverage, we wanted to find out from our audience what their "go to" weather source is. Here are some of their email responses:

It's all about 'trust'

Fort Myer resident Judith Archdale said: "We go to weather.com for days' forecasts. We trust them; that's their business. I check weather on my cell phone for hours' forecasts. I have been in Ft. Myers for four hurricanes."

We use multiple sources of information

Robert and Elaine Beluschak, full-time Cape Coral resident for more than 45 years wrote: "Ever since Hurricane Andrew, Bryan Norcross has been our “go to” national hurricane specialist. Presently, we get his information from his Facebook page through the Fox Weather App. In addition to writing about any upcoming storm, Bryan has given live updates and videos that can be replayed of his updates.

We also refer to our local television channel meteorologists (especially NBC-2 and WINK News) as they know the particular vulnerabilities of our area.

To get a total picture of a potential upcoming hurricane, we go to the National Hurricane Center website and look at the maps/data for the Atlantic Tropical Weather Outlook. Then, we read the discussion on that site and refer to the many maps.

As far as tracking the storm, we use the WINK TV, NBC-2, The Weather Channel apps as well as local television channels.

The reason we use the above sources is that they are from what we call mainstream sources and we can cross-check them with each other.

As you can probably tell, this takes time ... and yes, we are retired.

NOAA's STAR GOES East satellite caught this image as Hurricane Ian moved over the Florida coast at 3:05 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2022, near Sanibel Island and Cayo Costa State Park.

Big fan of Channel 5

Naples resident David K. Jensen said: " I like channel 5 CBS for weather in the morning. They do a very complete job, and they do the weather every 15 minutes so you can't miss it. Hope this helps your study on weather information."

Can't go wrong with this source

Marty Dunham of Naples said: "I use Weather Tiger. Would love to know another source that’s more efficient. I use Weather Tiger because the information is scientific and not inflammatory."

One-stop shopping for weather info

Fort Myers resident Peggy Wilzbach said: "I go to https://www.weather.gov/ for weather info. I like and trust this information source as it directly and publicly provides, from its parental federal agency the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), most of the raw, core weather data which are collected in the U.S. This site gives current conditions, forecasts, radar maps, and other technical data for any location in the U.S. Other weather apps obtain their information from third-party private data providers like IBM or independent weather stations; these also rely on NOAA data but may also mix in data from other sources. Another plus of weather.gov is that it doesn’t bombard a viewer with links to unrelated news stories or with push notification requests."

Ryan Hall Y'all?

Susan Hall, who lives in Naples said: RyanHallYall.com. The Best. He has a large following (1.8 million subscribers o YouTube) and presents the weather in a detailed manner that is easy to understand. When there are emergency situations, he is broadcasting live. He has people at the site of the weather. And he is accurate. He has a YouTube channel as well.

Accuracy matters!

Cape Coral's Dennis MacPherson's recommendations: "I use two: Weather Underground and tomorrow.io.Tomorrow.io is the most accurate of the two for forecasts and the weather underground app has weather stations close to my home. I usually refer to both on a daily basis."

Another vote for WeatherTiger

Gingy Quinn, who lives in Gateway (Fort Myers) said: "For general weather information I subscribe to Weather Tiger. I get monthly updates off season and daily emails in season. For immediate information I use both the Weather Channel and Wink News Weather apps on my phone. I trust WINK Weather especially after watching their coverage during Hurricane Ian."

Reliable expert recommended

Estero's Marcia Wohlfarth suggested: "I like the Max Tracker app. It has reliable information on storms, hurricanes, etc plus a great radar screen. Max Mayfield used to be the head of the National Hurricane Center, so he had a lot of experience!"

