'He asked me to be his alibi': Witness testifies to drug binge before Rock Street murder

FALL RIVER — Nelson Coelho told a woman he’d recently met and shared crack cocaine with that he was involved in the deadly robbery that killed 54-year-old convenience store owner Lal Kishor Mahaseth during an attempted armed robbery and that it was an accident, prosecutors alleged.

And they said Coelho, 40, asked the woman if she would be his alibi as police searched for Mahaseth’s shooter.

Coelho is on trial for Mahaseth’s murder, which occurred inside Mahaseth's convenience store on Rock Street on Oct. 18, 2021. He is also charged with possession of an illegal firearm and armed robbery, which prosecutors say he committed at another convenience store on Durfee Street the night before Mahaseth was fatally shot with a bullet to his heart.

Coelho has been held on bail since his arrest a week after the murder.

Defendant Nelson Coelho looks at evidence during his trial for the 2021 murder of Lal Kishor Mahaseth on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Witness testifies to drug-fueled robbery

Meredith Silvia testified on Thursday, the second day of trial, that she brought powdered cocaine to cook with friend Samuel “Junior” Lozano and Coelho on Oct. 17, 2021, at a condemned multi-family home on 251 Pine St., where Coelho was living in a second-floor hallway.

“After they consumed the crack, yes, they were getting antsy and wanted to get some more,” Silvia told Bristol County Assistant District Attorney Patrick Driscoll.

Silvia testified that Coelho then changed his clothes.

“Nelson puts on some dark-colored clothing, he covers up the tattoos on his hand and he also covers his head so you can only see his eyes,” said Silvia, testifying that Coelho used a black T-shirt to cover his head.

Silvia said Coelho covered the tattoo with a black Sharpie marker. Later, cross-examination defense attorney Dana Sargent referenced statements Silvia made to law enforcement that Coelho used a ball-point pen to hide the tattoo.

She said Coelho also put on an across-the-body style backpack.

Witness Meredith Silvia testifies for the prosecution during the trial of Nelson Coelho, accused of the 2021 murder of Lal Kishor Mahaseth, on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Silvia testified that Lozano brought out a gun from his third-floor apartment and gave it to Coelho, but that he never changed his clothing.

The two men then went to Lozano’s Volvo SUV, where he got into the driver's seat and Coelho entered the passenger side. Silvia said she saw the men drive away through the YMCA parking lot onto North Main Street.

She said they returned within “minutes” and testified that she heard the two men counting money on the floor below. Silvia said the three then left and purchased “an eight-ball" of crack cocaine from her drug dealer.

Silvia said the three split the drugs and she and Coelho went to an empty second-floor apartment in the Pine Street building, became “romantic” and smoked crack cocaine into the early hours on Oct. 18.

Police tape surrounds the Stop N Save convenience store at 201 Rock St., Fall River where a murder occurred in 2021.

Witness: Crack binge continues

The morning of Oct. 18, Silvia testified, the three went out again to buy more crack cocaine from her dealer and liquor at a Rodman Street store. She said Lozano drove her to her Fall River home.

During the trial, Driscoll and Assistant District Attorney Dennis Collins presented many surveillance videos, including the robbery at the store on Durfee Street.

The jury was also presented with graphic videos from Mahaseth’s Rock Street convenience store, which had seven surveillance cameras in- and outside the store.

In opening statements on Wednesday, Collins said Mahaseth had kept his store open after its 9 p.m. closing. He alleged Coelho entered the business at 9:16 p.m. after pacing outside, dressed in black, with a black mask and a black shoulder bag over his chest.

Lal Mahaseth of Fall River.

In one camera angle, the shooter, dressed all in black with a cross-shoulder bag, points a gun in his left hand directly at Mahaseth’s chest. Prosecutors said the convenience store owner tried to fight off the suspect by throwing a chair over the counter. Another camera angle shows Mahaseth crumpled to the ground, where his body was not found for over an hour.

Silvia said she returned to the Pine Street apartment building later that night. She said she noticed on her way the Rock Street convenience store had a large police presence and crime scene tape was wrapped around the building.

“Something serious happened there, I could tell,” said Silvia.

When she got to Pine Street, she noticed that Coelho and Lozano “were acting strange and seemed like they were in bad moods.”

Later, the three of them, with Silvia driving, went out for more crack cocaine on Pleasant Street. She told Driscoll she didn’t know where the Volvo SUV was.

Silvia and Coelho then went to her home and crashed for more than 24 hours.

Fall River Police released this image from surveillance footage taken inside the Stop N Save convenience store on Rock Street the night Lal Kishor Mahaseth was killed in 2021, showing the suspect in the killing.

Coelho allegedly confesses to murder

Silvia said they discussed the murder at the Stop N Save and Lozano sent her a photograph the police had sent out of the suspect.

The still photograph depicted a man in black, with just his eyes and hand showing, looking directly into the video camera as he picked up a bullet casing from behind the store’s counter.

After showing the photograph on a large screen in the courtroom, Driscoll asked Silvia if she recognized the man.

“That’s Nelson,” said Silvia.

Sargent quickly objected, and Superior Court Judge Rafi Yessayan ordered her answer stricken from the record.

The pair, said Silvia, had discussed the convenience store murder both at her home and in her car.

Nelson Coelho's defense attorney Dana Sargent speaks during the trial in Fall River on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Coelho is accused of shooting and killing Lal Kishor Mahaseth during an attempted robbery in 2021.

“And what is that conversation with him?” asked Driscoll.

“He asked me to be his alibi,” said Silvia.

Silvia said Coelho told her that “they were involved” in the shooting.

“He said that they were trying to get money from the gentleman who worked behind the counter and that the gun accidentally went off,” said Silvia.

After referring to her grand jury testimony, Silvia said Coelho talked about the tattoo.

“The picture that Junior sent was the picture of his hand and it matched to his actual hand,” she said.

Silvia said she hadn’t seen Coelho until her testimony in court.

On cross-examination, Sargent highlighted Silvia’s drug use.

What's next in the Coelho murder trial

The prosecution is expected to rest Friday. Sargent said he will not be calling any witnesses.

On what will likely be their last day of hearing testimony, the 15 jurors will be bused Friday morning to the crime scenes.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday.

