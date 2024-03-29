Ask the Expert: Staying safe during the April 8 total solar eclipse

The buzz surrounding the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8 is palpable, especially here in Indiana, where enthusiasts are eagerly preparing to witness this celestial wonder. As the moon moves between the sun and Earth, casting its shadow over our state, millions will have the opportunity to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event.

The 2024 eclipse will be the only total solar eclipse in Indiana until 2099 and will have the longest totality (where the sun and moon will be in perfect alignment) viewable from land for over a decade.

It's expected to be the single biggest mass travel event in the United States with 5 million people estimated to travel to areas of totality.

Amidst all this excitement, it's crucial to recognize the potential risks.

Chances are you will be affected even if you aren't interested in watching the eclipse, so be prepared. And if you do plan to participate in an eclipse event or watch it from your home, know how to do so while staying safe.

What is a total solar eclipse?

During a solar eclipse, the moon aligns perfectly between the sun and the earth. This alignment can result in either a partial solar eclipse, where only a portion of the sun's light is obstructed, or a total solar eclipse, where all sunlight is blocked. As the moon moves across, it casts a shadow onto a specific area of the earth, known as the path of totality. Within this path, the moon entirely obscures the sun for several minutes.

When and where will the eclipse occur?

All areas of Indiana will witness at least a partial eclipse on April 8.

According to Eclipse2024.org, in Muncie, the eclipse begins at 1:52 p.m. with totality at 3:07 p.m. The duration of totality is around 3 minutes and 45 seconds.

Is it safe to view the solar eclipse with the naked eye?

No, it is never safe to look directly at the sun, even during an eclipse.

Viewing the eclipse without proper eye protection can cause permanent eye damage or blindness. It's crucial to use certified solar viewing glasses or handheld solar viewers with special-purpose solar filters to protect your eyes.

Where can I get certified solar viewing glasses?

Many reputable retailers offer certified solar viewing glasses. Ensure that the glasses meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard for direct solar viewing.

Can I use sunglasses or regular camera filters to view the eclipse?

No, regular sunglasses, camera filters, or homemade filters are not safe for viewing the sun during an eclipse.

They do not provide sufficient protection from the sun's harmful rays. Only use certified solar viewing glasses or handheld solar viewers with proper solar filters recommended for direct solar viewing.

What should I do if I experience eye discomfort or vision problems after viewing the eclipse?

If you experience any eye discomfort, vision changes, or symptoms of solar retinopathy (such as blurry vision, blind spots, or light sensitivity) after viewing the eclipse, seek medical attention immediately.

Are there any other safety precautions I should take during the eclipse?

Besides eye safety, be mindful of traffic safety if you plan to travel to optimal viewing locations. Avoid distractions while driving and follow traffic laws to prevent accidents or injuries. Fill up or charge your vehicles prior to the rush of visitors.

Where can I learn more?

• NASA• Indiana Department of Natural Resources• The American Astronomical Society

William Gossett is the director of emergency medical services/emergency management at IU Health Ball. Learn more at https://iuhealth.org/thrive/protect-your-eyes-during-the-upcoming-eclipse.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Answers to the questions about how to view the April 8 solar eclipse