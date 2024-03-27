Ask Ellen: Is it safe to watch the eclipse reflecting off water?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Total Solar Eclipse will be a spectacle on April 8, 2024. Protective glasses are the best way to watch it. However, some viewers have lingering questions on other ways to watch.

One viewer wanted to know at what point of totality the sun is blocked enough by the moon to be able to look at the sun without glasses. The answer is 100%. Unless the sun is completely blocked by the moon, even a sliver of sunlight will be potentially blinding.

Another viewer wants to know if it is safe to look at the reflection of the sun in water during the eclipse. According to optometrists, the answer is no. Even reflected sunbeams are too strong to stare at for extended periods.

What’s more, if you live in a place like West Michigan where only a partial eclipse will be visible, the partial eclipse will not likely be visible in a reflection.

Another viewer wants to know why they can look at the sun on any other given day, but shouldn’t during the eclipse. Is the sun stronger during an eclipse?

The answer is no. The sun strength will be exactly the same during the eclipse event. There is usually a stronger temptation to stare at the sun while a phenomenon is taking place.

It always fine to quickly glance at the sun, including during the eclipse, but lingering on the sun for longer than one second could impact your eyes. Permanent damage is possible in as little as 100 seconds.

