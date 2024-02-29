'Ask for change': East Aurora girls basketball team petitioning for equality on the court
The East Aurora girls varsity basketball team is saying "game over" to gender inequality when it comes to game venues.
The East Aurora girls varsity basketball team is saying "game over" to gender inequality when it comes to game venues.
This time, Varsity is announcing its first fund. Founded by a former Société Générale executive and two VC investors who worked at Serena Capital, Varsity has already raised €70 million ($75 million at today’s exchange rate) to back early-stage startups across several verticals. This is just a first close, as Varsity hopes it’ll be able to raise as much as €150 million ($161 million) for Varsity I. Overall, the firm plans to invest in roughly 30 startups in Europe.
That includes college and pros.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Hornets finding a new GM, LeBron crushing the Clippers in the 4th quarter, Team USA, Kevin Durant’s defense, the Play-In Push™ and more!
Four No. 1 picks were on the field on Thursday as Skenes got the best of both Holliday and Adley Rutschman while reaching 102 mph on the radar gun.
"Our role is to ensure boundaries are protected," an intimacy coordinator tells Yahoo Entertainment.
For its public domain theme night, the minor league baseball team will wear jerseys made entirely of iconic images that are no longer protected by copyright: Van Gogh's "Starry Night," King Kong, and the earliest depiction of Mickey Mouse from the 1928 short "Steamboat Willie." "Steamboat Willie" entered the public domain when the clock struck midnight to ring in 2024, marking the first time that any version of Mickey Mouse has been set free from the litigious grasp of Disney.
From Deep has arrived — fantasy analyst Dan Titus breaks down three things all managers need to know from around the NBA. Today, a nod of recognition for Grayson Allen.
Doctors explain why it’s important for girls to learn more about reproductive health.
Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
A college student paid a popular X account to promote her music. She got way more than she bargained for.
There's too much office space in the US. But there are significant barriers to converting it into much-needed residential housing, Goldman Sachs' economic team writes.
The XPS 16 stands out from most other large laptops by combining power and beauty. But you’ll have to suffer through some usability tradeoffs.
Ford has raised prices on the 2024 Bronco by $500, but only on models fitted with the seven-speed manual transmission. Automatic models don't change.
This clever travel essential has a cup holder, a phone holder, a USB port, a laptop compartment and more!
As challenging as it was to turn a toxic, woebegone franchise into a viable championship contender, it’s the final steps of the ladder that always prove the most challenging.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The NFL offseason is already heating up with the start of the 2024 Scouting Combine.
The Eagles successfully executed the play 92.5% of the time during the 2023 regular season.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but also aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.
'Makes cleanup so very easy,' wrote one happy fan.