Asian supermarket H Mart will add a food hall at American Dream this spring

After opening at the American Dream in East Rutherford in the Meadowlands last year, the upscale Asian American grocer H Mart announced plans to open a 16,680-square-foot food hall later this spring.

The H Mart food hall will feature 11 dining options ranging from dim sum, noodles and soup dumplings to bubble tea, Japanese curry, a customizable wok bar, an artisan bakery and coffee shop, and a selection of draft beers, craft cocktails and Korean drinks.

“Our food halls are iconic staples of H Mart stores, and our American Dream location wouldn't feel complete without one,” said H Mart President Stacey Kwon.

It will be in Court A, Level 1, adjacent to the H Mart grocery.

The mall features over 50 dining options — from fast casual to sit-down. In 2022, the mall debuted a 10,000 square-foot Food Hall on the second level in Court A. The hall features stylish seating and such games as Connect Four, Jenga and corn hole.

At over 3 million square feet, the American Dream mall, owned by Canadian developer Triple Five, includes an indoor amusement park with roller coasters, an indoor water park, a 300-foot Ferris wheel, indoor miniature golf and ice skating, and the only year-round indoor ski and snowboard park in North America.

Rendering of the H Mart food hall at American Dream in East Rutherford

American Dream also has more than 200 stores — including flagships for Toys R Us and Babies R Us.

“We are beyond excited for the arrival of H Mart’s Food Hall, boasting a diverse array of tantalizing cuisines," said Bryan Gaus, the American Dream's senior vice president and general manager.

