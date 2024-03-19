Ashville man accused of shooting Malta resident in the neck charged with felonious assault

MALTA − An Ashville man has been indicted by a Morgan County grand jury in connection with a shooting incident on March 12.

Russell Hunter, 60, has been charged with one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, related to shooting of the 59-year-old resident of a home on Ohio 669.

Authorities said they were dispatched to the residence at 11:22 p.m. March 12 on report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. They discovered the pair had an altercation and a gun was produced. The victim had been shot in the neck. He was stabilized on scene by Malta and McConnelsville Emergency Medical Services. The shooting victim was then transported by medical helicopter to a Columbus hospital for treatment.

Hunter is currently being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $350,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Ashville man accused of shooting Malta resident in the neck