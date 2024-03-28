Ashtabula River Clean Up Day set for April

Mar. 28—ASHTABULA — It is again time to make the Ashtabula River beautiful.

The Ashtabula Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Ohio Central Basin Steelheaders, in partnership with the Ashtabula Township Park Commission and the Ashtabula City Port Authority, are hosting the Ashtabula River Clean Up Day on Saturday, April 13.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

This will be the third year for clean-up efforts. The focus will be immediately upstream and downstream of Cederquist Park, according to a press release. The trash picked up will need to brought back to Cederquist Park for disposal.

"People appreciate the public space and clean water," said Ashtabula SWCD District Manager Nathan Paskey.

In 2023, more than 50 volunteers collected seven tons of garbage.

"We are hoping for between 50-75 volunteers for this year's cleanup," Paskey said.

The homeless population is something that SWCD has to navigate during the event.

Paskey normally walks into these homeless camps prior to the start of clean-up efforts to talk with the homeless.

Last year, they were given garbage bags ahead of time. Some cleaned up and set their stuff by the road, according to Paskey.

"I ask them to flag around what they don't want us touching," he said.

According to the release, all participants will be required to sign release forms. Adults will have to sign for minors.

The release also encourages volunteers to bring a pair of gloves. They will have gloves, trash bags and vests for participants. After the cleanup, volunteers will be providing water, pop and pizza.

The SWCD encourages RSVPs for those who want to volunteer. Contact the Ashtabula SWCD at 440-576-4946 or email ashtabulaswcd@gmail.com.

The event will kick off at 3401 Harmon Hill Rd.

