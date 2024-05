Ashtabula Police Report

May 10----Theft was reported on May 6 on West 43rd Street.

—Suspicious activity was reported on May 6 on West 9th Street.

—Burglary was reported on May 6 on Main Avenue.

—A person with a knife was reported on May 6 on Robin Circle.

—Suspicious activity was reported on May 6 on Center 6.

—A threat was reported on May 6 on Glover Drive.

—Harassment was reported on May 7 on Bob White Drive.

—Suspicious activity was reported on May 7 on Main Avenue.

—Trespassing was reported on May 8 on Bardmoor Boulevard.

—Theft was reported on May 8 on Michigan Avenue.

—A suspicious person was reported on May 8 on

Station Avenue.

—Theft was reported on May 8 on West 55th Street.

—Suspicious activity was reported on May 8 on Glover Drive.