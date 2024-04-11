Ashtabula Police Report

Apr. 11----An unwanted subject was reported on April 6 on West Avenue.

—A domestic dispute was reported on April 6 on Woodman Avenue.

—Suspicious activity was reported on April 6 on West Main Street.

—Suspicious activity was reported on April 6 on Prospect Circle.

—A suspicious person was reported on April 6 on West 36th Street.

—A suspicious person was reported on April 7 on Valleyview BoulevaRoad.

—Damage to property was reported on April 7 on East 42nd Street.

—An unruly juvenile was reported on April 7 on Saybula Drive.

—An unwanted subject was reported on April 7 on Glover Drive.

—Suspicious activity was reported on April 7 on Main Avenue.

—A disturbance was reported on April 8 on Lambros Lane.

—Damage to a vehicle was reported on April 8 on Highland Circle.

—Fraud was reported on April 9 on Willow Arms Drive.

—A domestic dispute was reported on April 9 on Mariska Avenue.

—Theft was reported on April 9 on West Propsect Road.

—Harassment was reported on April 9 on West 6th Street.

