Ashtabula Police Report

Apr. 18----An unwanted subject was reported on April 6 on West Avenue.

—A domestic dispute was reported on April 6 on Woodman Avenue.

—Suspicious activity was reported on April 6 on West Main Street.

—Suspicious activity was reported on April 6 on Prospect Cir.

—A suspicious person was reported on April 6 on West 36th Street.

—A suspicious person was reported on April 7 on Valleyview BoulevaRoad.

—Damage to property was reported on April 7 on East 42nd Street.

—An unruly juvenile was reported on April 7 on Saybula Drive.

—An unwanted subject was reported on April 7 on Glover Drive.

—Suspicious activity was reported on April 7 on Main Avenue.

—A disturbance was reported on April 8 on Lambros Lane.

—An unwanted subject was reported on April 15 on West 44th Street.

—Damage to a vehicle was reported on April 15 on Reed Avenue.

—A missing person was reported on April 16 on West 8th Street.

—Theft was reported on April 16 on West Prospect Road.

—Theft was reported on April 16 on East 42nd Street.

—An unruly juvenile was reported on April 16 on West 16th Street.

—A fight was reported on April 16 on Adams Avenue.

—An unruly juvenile was reported on April 16 on West 28th Street.

—A suspicious vehicle was reported on April 17 on Lake Avenue.

—A threat was reported on April 17 on Bunker Hill Road.