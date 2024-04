Ashtabula Police Report

Apr. 25----Theft was reported on April 16 on Glover Drive.

—Theft was reported on April 18 on Topper Avenue.

—Theft was reported on April 19 on West 10th Street.

—Theft was reported on April 19 on Adams Avenue.

—An assault was reported on April 19 on West 52nd Street.

—A domestic dispute was reported on April 19 on Eagle Drive.

—An unruly juvenile was reported on April 19 on Wade Avenue.

—A disturbance was reported on April 19 on Hiram Avenue.

—A person with a knife was reported on April 19 on Main Avenue.

—Harassment was reported on April 20 on Lake Avenue.

—A fight was reported on April 20 on Bridge Street.

—An unruly juvenile was reported on April 20 on East 47th Street.

—Suspicious activity was reported on April 21 on West 5th Street.

—Harassment was reported on April 21 on Spencer Avenue.

—A domestic dispute was reported on April 21 on West 52nd Street.

—Damage to property was reported on April 21 on Eleanor Drive.

—A domestic dispute was reported on April 21 on Topper Avenue.

—A disturbance was reported on April 21 on Eagle Drive.

—A missing juvenile was reported on April 22 on Saybula Drive.

—A disturbance was reported on April 22 on Topper Avenue.

—Theft was reported on April 22 on Station Avenue.

—A disturbance was reported on April 22 on Benefit Avenue.

—Damage to property was reported on April 22 on East 18th Street.

—Suspicious activity was reported on April 22 on East 16th Street.

—An unwanted subject was reported on April 22 on West 3rd Street.

—Shots fired was reported on April 22 on Lambros Lane.

—A missing juvenile was reported on April 22 on West 19th Street.