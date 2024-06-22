Ashtabula Foundation presents human services grant awards

Jun. 22—ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Foundation announced its health and human services grant award recipients at a meeting Friday morning at the Ashtabula County District Library.

Health and human services is the organization's largest grant cycle.

"We understand the needs of the county and we have some really tremendous organizations doing great work," said Ashtabula Foundation President Timothy Green.

"Serving people in the margins of our community who have a hard time sustaining their daily existence. We understand the needs and we have great people in this county doing great work. We want to and have been squarely behind them. We've been working hard to increase the amount we give every year. We're starting to see some of the benefits of the fundraising that we're doing."

It takes several months for the foundation to vet the applications it receives.

Two trustees are sent out to do visits to learn more about the different programs that are pitched to them.

Green said that each year and every cycle is a little bit different, because the needs of the community change.

"We have to make tough decisions to utilize the funding the best way we can," he said.

Ashtabula Foundation Associate Director Kelley Katon said that $232,000 in grant money was awarded to 11 local non-profit organizations.

The American Heart Association was awarded a $10,000 grant toward its Libraries with Heart project that will provide two Ashtabula County library branch locations with stationery, tabletop blood pressure machines and education to serve as central "hubs" for blood pressure screening.

The American Red Cross, Northeast Ohio Chapter, was awarded a $20,000 grant for supporting four blood drives in Ashtabula County.

The Beatitude House was awarded an $8,000 grant toward appliances and bed restocking for a 10-unit transitional housing facility.

Catholic Charities of Ashtabula County was awarded a $20,000 grant to support Project ASSIS, a program that provides intensive case management and financial assistance to low to medium income "working class" homeowners in crisis.

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center was awarded a $10,000 grant to support comprehensive prevention and healing sexual violence services.

Family Pride of Northeast Ohio was awarded a $12,000 grant for its Health Families, Healthy Community program that helps assist families and individuals being treated at Family Pride who do not have insurance or are under-insured to get the mental health care they need.

Goodwill Industries was awarded a $12,000 grant for its career, training and technical center.

Homesafe was awarded a $30,000 grant for support of its domestic violence shelter in Ashtabula County.

Hospice of Western Reserve was awarded a $15,000 grant to continue bringing Ashtabula County seniors in-home, pre-hospice palliative care.

Legal Aid Society of Cleveland was awarded a $25,000 grant to support growing legal aid services to Ashtabula County residents.

United Way of Ashtabula County was awarded a $60,000 grant toward its 2024-2025 LIVE UNITED Campaign, yoU ARE United! The annual campaign supports internal operations and community investment allocations. A $10,000 matching grant was also awarded.

"It really is very close to our heart to be able to support our community and provide all of these grants to all of these very important organizations," said Ashtabula Foundation Director Michelle McClure.

Green addressed all of the representatives from the different organizations who were there to accept these awards.

"It's an honor to be here with all of you today," Green said. "You really find people in the community, or in margins, who have a hard time being self-sufficient, but you're working with them to get to a place of self-sufficiency. It's such important work in our community ... it's such an important thing right now in the world where the economy is difficult and challenging.

"We are tremendously grateful and are acutely aware of the work that you are doing. We want to continue the partnership that we have with you. We love hearing your stories. We want you to know that we will walk in these journeys with you with the work that you are doing."

