Ashtabula city offices to close April 18-22

Apr. 17—ASHTABULA — Ashtabula residents may find some city services temporarily disrupted starting Thursday as the long-awaited move of some offices begin.

The city's Finance and Planning and Community Development Departments, as well as the Manager's Office and Clerk of Council, will move from their current location in the KeyBank Building on Maine Avenue to new offices at 4250 Lake Ave.

According to City Manager Jim Timonere, normal operations are expected to resume on Tuesday, April 23.

"During this time, there may be interruption to phone services and staff will have limited access to email as servers, office computers, internet connections and phone lines are transferred to the new location," Timonere said.

The council chambers also will relocate to the city offices at 4230 Lake Ave.

"[Ashtabula County] purchased the KeyBank Building, which houses the city offices for them," said County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski. "Previously, we leased part of the building for the Juvenile Court Resource Center. Our other court operations are held off-site at the Donahoe Center. We've had multiple issues with that building, so we opted to purchase the city building to consolidate all of our operations into one building and it's slightly bigger.

It will house the Juvenile Court, Resource Center, Mental Health Board offices and KeyBank will be staying also. Therefore, the city has to move out entirely to their new space."

The next Ashtabula City Council meeting is scheduled for May 6 in the new location.

Timonere said that signage for these buildings are currently out to bid and will hopefully be installed soon.

"We thank you for your patience as we transition to our new location," he said.

The offices will be closed to the public from April 18-22.

The new location at 4250 Lake Ave. is scheduled to open on Tuesday, April 23.

