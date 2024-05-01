Ashland woman, 70, will be sentenced in September for her role in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

A 70-year-old Ashland woman will be sentenced in September after pleading guilty Tuesday to several charges related to her behavior during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots.

Jacquelyn Starer was most recently a per diem attending physician in the inpatient addiction recovery program at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain. The hospital told the Daily News in December 2022 that was no longer the case.

On Tuesday, Starer pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to two counts of civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 5.

Metropolitan Police bodycam footage taken from federal court documents that allegedly show Jacquelyn Starer of Ashland striking an officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Tipster warned authorities: Ashland woman arrested, charged for taking part in Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots

According to a federal affidavit, a tipster told federal investigators about Starer's participation in the riots, where thousands of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on Washington, D.C., to protest the certification of the election of Joe Biden as president. The tipster reportedly told investigators that Starer bragged about getting ready to attend the event and that she would bring pepper spray and wear a knife-proof shirt.

Federal officials say several photos taken by various media outlets show Starer outside the Capitol building before those who protesting Biden's election entered the building.

According to the affidavit, security video showed Starer entering the Capitol building through the East Rotunda. A Metropolitan Police Department officer's bodycam showed Starer shoving one officer and punching another.

Former Natick Town Meeting member was previously sentenced

Federal authorities arrested Starer in Ashland on Dec. 20, 2022. She is at least the second person with MetroWest connections to be charged with participating in the Capitol riots.

Sue Ianni, a former Natick Town Meeting member, was sentenced to 15 days in federal prison in December 2022, along with probation and community service. She had pleaded guilty to knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

'Too many people wrongly arrested': Photograph shows Natick Town Meeting member inside Capitol

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Starer is among 1,385 people who have been charged in connection with the Capitol riots.

Her lawyer, Robert Sheketoff could not be immediately reached for comment.

