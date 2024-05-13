Ashland police, METRICH search Ray Avenue home, make arrest, find drugs and guns

One man was arrested and guns and suspected illegal drugs were seized Monday morning when a search warrant was executed at 512 Ray Ave., Ashland.

The man who was arrested was incarcerated at the Ashland County Jail, and the county prosecutor is reviewing the case, according to a news release from the Ashland Police Department.

Ashland detectives assigned to METRICH Enforcement Unit searched the residence with assistance from the Ashland Special Response Team.

The release said information was gathered for the case through tips from the community.

Anyone who has information on illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 419-522-7463 or download the METRICH app and report through it.

