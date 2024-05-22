Ashland man pleads guilty to role in 2022 Framingham shootout: A look at the sentence

FRAMINGHAM - An Ashland man pleaded guilty last week to charges connected to a shootout with another man in July 2022.

Authorities say Moises Bautista and Tiago Xavier, 20, of Framingham, shot each other while in the drive-thru at the McDonald's restaurant, 343 Cochituate Road, at 12:45 a.m. on May 14, 2022.

Bautista, 21, pleaded guilty on Friday in Framingham District Court to assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and carrying a loaded firearm. He was sentenced to 18 months in the Middlesex House of Correction in Billerica and received credit for 50 days previously served.

In 2022, police responded to the fast-food restaurant for a report of shots fired and, while the police were there, personnel from MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham contacted police to say they had two patients come in with gunshot wounds.

Authorities said Bautista shot Xavier in the chest and Xavier shot Bautista in the leg. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

The pair were known to each other, authorities said.

Xavier's case was previously continued without a finding until July 10, 2026.

