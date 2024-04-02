Ashland County Corner Park, fairgrounds Command Center are big projects Harris remembers

It takes only a few minutes spent with Dennis Harris to understand and appreciate where the superlatives from his co-workers emulate from. And one may feel as though a brief conversation somehow makes them a slightly better person, as well.

Dedicated, family-oriented, hardworking, one-of-a-kind-worker − even a little mischievous − are all on the list of adjectives used by those who worked along side of him, and are reflective of what Harris has given to Ashland County the past 33 years.

Harris has announced his retirement as Ashland County’s maintenance supervisor effective July 31. He was hired for the position in September 1991.

"I know my family really wants to see me again because I have been working so much,” Harris said. “Looking at retirement and finances and everything, I picked July 31 because Aug. 1 is my birthday. I like that the first of August will be both my birthday and the first day I am retired. I will be 66 and in good health.”

Clerks Sherri Maneese, back left, and Nikki Hiller will miss Dennis Harris, maintenance supervisor for Ashland County, after he retires at the end of July. He says one "big change for me was walking through the building and not hearing the ‘tick, tick, tick’ of typewriters,” Harris said about the move to computers.

Harris said his wife of 40 years, Ruth, has always been understanding, as well as sons, Kevin and Matthew. He has three grandchildren and is proud of the entire family makeup.

“They are all here in town, so that is neat,” he said.

He said he felt the timing was right for this major life decision.

“I like the job that I have done here and this is not an easy decision to make. I have been treated very well by the commissioners and feel very blessed to have this job and I hope that I have served the community well and earned my keep," Harris said. "I have a great staff to work with in Nikki (Hiller) and Sherri (Maneese) and have really enjoyed working with them.

“It has been a really good ride.”

Coworkers praise work ethic, sense of humor

“My relationship with Dennis started my second day here when he played a prank on me,” Hiller said. “It was about a fake lottery ticket. That just sums Dennis up. He makes work fun and we all love him as part of our family and everyone here is going to miss him. It just won’t be the same without him.”

“I think the community knows,” Commissioner James Justice said about the quality of person Harris is. “I would be referring back to the things that have been said about Dennis. Loyal, always on time, always here. There is not a time when he doesn’t take care of business. He has a great passion for his work and is great to get along with. I don’t know any elected officials that don’t think he is a great guy and has done a lot for them.

“There is no replacing him," Justice said. "There will be people who come and fill the job and I don’t want to put anybody down. But there is only one Dennis.”

Changes in tech, special projects highlight the three decades of his career

“Like all jobs there have been some tough times and some good times, but overall this job has always peaked my interest," Harris said. "Just helping people and fixing things or working with the courts and community service workers. I just really enjoyed all of it.”

Harris said a significant change he saw over the years was the introduction of technology. He talked about how now everybody has a computer, email and there are cameras in the offices. He remembers getting paged or called on the sheriff’s radio and needing a pocketful of quarters and go look for a payphone and call to find out where the emergency was located.

“The county commissioners office was the last office in the county to go toward computers,” he said. “Bob Valentine, Dick Meyers and Marilyn Byers were the commissioners who hired me. They were old school of paper and pencil and typewriters. So a big change for me was walking through the building and not hearing the ‘tick, tick, tick’ of typewriters.”

Corner Park, Command Center are top projects that come to mind

One project that came to Harris’ mind immediately was the creation of Corner Park. Another project he is proud of is the Command Center at the fairgrounds built with the help of Carl Richert. He said he was amazed at the number of people in the community who would contribute to good projects.

“I had a lot of help with that one, but I probably raised over $80,000 myself,” he said of Corner Park. “Going out and soliciting all kinds of stuff. There is a stone out there of all the people who helped contribute. It has just exploded. Every major event seems to happen right there on the corner. I think that benefited more people than any other ones.

“The Command Center was done after-hours on our own time and with donations," he said.

Harris is looking forward to working on a ‘52 Plymouth his sons gave him and has a few other ideas in mind for the fall.

“I would like to tinker with that,” he said of the Plymouth. “I want to build a woodworking shop because I like to work with wood. Some remodeling to do in the house and some other minor stuff. I would like to help my sons as they remodel their houses. I might do a little bit of traveling. I am not just going to sit in the lazy chair.”

Projects, technology and even time will always have a profound effect on people’s lives. But none of them measure up to the impact of a man who loves his family, his job and his community.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Dennis Harris retiring as Ashland County maintenance supervisor