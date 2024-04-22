Asheville YMI, one of oldest Black cultural centers in US: new director, new lawsuit

ASHEVILLE - One of the nation's oldest Black cultural centers, located here, has named a new director, a move that comes in the middle of historic renovations and a legal battle with the former director − as well as a new lawsuit by an employee alleging retaliation after making a sexual harassment complaint.

The YMI Cultural Center's board of directors announced April 19 that they have hired Andrew Shannon, who worked in the Fluvanna County Office on Youth in Virginia, according to a news release from the center.

"Andrew brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as a strong background in community engagement and coalition building," a statement from the directors said in the release. "Andrew brings over twenty-five years of supervisory and management experience, effectively collaborating with federal, state, and local governments, as well as various community organizations and leaders," the board said.

Along with directing youth services, overseeing program development and budgeting for Fluvanna County's youth office, according to the release, Shannon was director of the nonprofit Empowerment Center in Cambridge, Maryland, beginning in 2022, news reports say.

Shannon could not be reached for comment. The board did not respond to a message asking for help contacting him or for the amount of his salary.

The board also did not respond to a question about the $6.4 million renovations to the 130-year-old center that served as an enrichment, educational and cultural center in downtown's former Black business district "The Block" during harsh Jim Crow era segregation. Begun in October 2022, the renovations were estimated to be completed in the summer of 2023.

Directors in the release said the work was now expected to be done this summer and would be marked by a grand reopening celebration.

Renovations began under the leadership of ex-Director Dewana Little who was fired in February 2023. Little brought a $360,000 lawsuit in Buncombe County Superior Court saying the board had failed to pay her and when she asked for backpay she was terminated. The YMI countersued, saying Little embezzled more than $100,000 from the organization, which she denied.

In November the parties went into mediation, but it was unsuccessful and on Jan. 3, 2024, Little filed an amended complaint, again saying she was owed backpay and damages. The board, likewise, filed another counterclaim, saying Little had embezzled and the YMI was owed money taken and damages.

The YMI and its attorneys did not return April 19 messages seeking comment. Little said she deferred to her attorney Jake Snider who declined to comment, except to confirm the mediation was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile former YMI peer support specialist Justin Blackburn filed an April 16 lawsuit for more than $660,000 against the cultural center in Buncombe County Superior Court. Blackburn said while working for Little he was subjected to workplace retaliation and wrongfully terminated by her.

Blackburn said the retaliation happened after he filed a sexual harassment complaint against another employee on March 23, 2022. Little said his complaint was untrue "before speaking with him," he said in the court filing and "only acknowledged the validity of the complaint after it was taken to the Board of Directors."

"Shortly after, Mr. Blackburn began enduring a hostile work environment where he was repeatedly subjected to meetings with the employee accused of sexual harassment; including multiple requests to conduct duties that would put his recovery from substance abuse disorder in jeopardy," the lawsuit said.

Blackburn said he was also denied use of vacation and sick days and had his hours cut in half with an attempt to transfer him to a position that did not use his training and experience. After declining to take the position he was terminated, he said.

Blackburn declined to comment April 19. Little and the YMI did not respond to messages seeking comment. Snider, little's attorney declined to comment.

