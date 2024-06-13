'Asheville Sanctuary' urban village amendment to revive 'Montford Common' development site

ASHEVILLE - An over 15-year-old plan to bring an urban village to Montford has new life after a Jackson-county based developer submitted an amendment to the Montford Common master plan. The amendment, if approved, would expand residential offerings and rebrand the project as "Sanctuary Asheville," according to development documents submitted to the city June 5.

The view of the proposed "Sanctuary Asheville" development off of Hill Street, near Isaac Dickson Elementary School.

The developer for the site is pitching an amended master plan that envisions an "open urban oasis with a modern mountain, organic attitude, exemplifying responsible growth," according to city development documents.

Development documents indicate the developer plans to increase residential units from 309 to 377 by cutting commercial space at the location and removing the previously planned mixed-use, single-family development.

The Montford Common project fell through in the early 2010s after developers lost the property in a foreclosure auction, the Citizen Times reported in 2012.

Between the master plan's approval and the new amendment, the site may also see other projects, among them a Duke Substation on the property.

Duke Energy sold the property on the site for $6.5 million to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC in July 2023.

Derek Allen, an Asheville-based land use attorney is representing B Smart Development on the project. Allen said the site had already seen one master plan amendment before the original plan went belly-up in the early 2010s and the amendment comes as Asheville's needs for more housing have changed.

"We need a lot of residential," Allen said, "but we need almost no office space."

Alongside the 377 residential units, Sanctuary has proposed to bring a "grocer/cafe" along Hill Street and retail along Michael Street, according to development documents. Other details include that two residential buildings, the "Forest West" and "Forest East" buildings, would be oriented around "park space."

The "East Building," adjacent to a series of homes and Holcombe & McGrath Independent Financial Advisors, would also include retail space, office space and a street level restaurant. Near Isaac Dickson Elementary School, trees would be added as a barrier between the school and the "West Building," which would include retail, a "grocer/cafe" and residential space.

Development documents also indicate the project would pivot from its originally proposed early-20th century style to a series of six modernized multi-story buildings.

Allen said the change in style and type of development is indented to reflect its location.

"If this project were adjacent to historic Montford homes, that might be one thing, but it's not. It's adjacent to the newly constructed Isaac Dickson," Allen said, who also noted the Asheville Chamber of Commerce building doesn't look like historic Montford and the end goal is to "bridge" downtown and Montford through the development.

The view of the proposed "Sanctuary Asheville" development from Michael Street. The development is proposed for a lot near Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Montford.

In a June 4 press release about the amendment, BSmart Development founder Barbara Salk highlighted that the new plan would maintain more trees on the development site, rather than a parking lot and massive, mixed-commercial and retail building. Though B Smart is developing the property, the company owning the property is Blue Ridge Views NC LLC, a Florida-based company that is half owned by BSmart and the Florida-based Greenwood Sanctuary LLC.

"Keeping the forest will provide a unique natural buffer for the Montford neighborhood and will allow us to provide connectivity for the greenways that have been planned for some time," Salk wrote.

A map of the proposed "Sanctuary Asheville" development off of Hill Street near Isaac Dickson Elementary School.

The area is currently zoned for "Urban Village District," under the city of Asheville's development code.

The zoning-type is "established to create mixed use development that is economically vital, pedestrian-oriented and contributes to the place-making character of the built environment," according to Asheville's Unified Development Ordinance.

City Council will review any revisions to an Urban Village District master plan that increases the overall development density or changes the proposed mix of uses in any category by 25% or more, according to the city of Asheville UDO. The current plan indicates commercial and office uses would decrease by 61% and 93%, respectively. Currently, the development is in the "pre-application" process with the city of Asheville.

City spokesperson Kim Miller said the project application "will be handled similarly to that of a conditional zoning, which requires advisory review by Planning & Zoning Commission with final decision making by City Council in a legislative hearing."

“The concept of Sanctuary Asheville is to create a nature-centered project that will integrate natural open space within an urban environment. We can build the existing Master Plan, but I think our updated version is a better fit for the City and the neighborhood," Salk wrote in the June 4 release.

