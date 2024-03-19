Asheville police release name of man who died after tapping car; pushed down; head trauma

ASHEVILLE - Police have released the name of a man who died after a Feb. 29 altercation with a car passenger while he was using a crosswalk.

An Asheville Police Department spokesperson said March 18 the pedestrian was Gregory William Martin, 73. Records found by the Citizen Times showed Martin as living on Candler Knob Road west of Asheville. APD spokesperson Samantha Booth said that Martin's next of kin was notified. The Citizen Times reached out to several people listed as Martin's family members.

Booth declined to say if the man, who police say pushed Martin after which he fell to the ground, would face more serious charges. Tyler Coenraads, 24, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Coenraads turned himself in March 8 and was released on $5,000 bail.

Tyler Coenraads, 24, runs back to a vehicle after pushing a pedestrian to the ground.

"The investigation is ongoing. We are continuing to work with the state medical examiner's office," Booth said March 18.

The incident happened as Martin was using a crosswalk Feb. 29 at the intersection of Haywood Road and Interstate 240. (Earlier APD news releases had incorrectly said the intersection of Haywood and Craven Street.) Martin tapped on the hood of a stopped vehicle, police said. The passenger of the vehicle, later identified by APD as Coenraads, emerged from the vehicle and pushed the pedestrian to the ground. He then got back in the vehicle, which fled the scene.

Martin suffered severe head trauma and was transported to Mission Hospital, where he later died.

A video supplied by police shows a white SUV stopped at what appears to be the top of the exit ramp of I-240 and Haywood with its right blinker on. A man in a dark hoodie is crossing on Haywood and walks around the car, which is blocking the crosswalk. He taps hard on the hood with his left hand. With his back turned to the car, he gestures with both arms in the air. He then turns back to the car and walks toward the driver's window and the car rolls forward.

The vehicle then stops abruptly and a bearded man in a baseball hat exits quickly, runs around the front of the car and shoves in the back the other man who had started to walk away.

Asheville police provided a video of what they said was the fatal encounter between pedestrian Gregory William Martin and Tyler Coenraads who was in the passenger seat of the white SUV.

