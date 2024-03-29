Asheville man convicted of strangling undercover APD officer downtown after 3-day trial

ASHEVILLE — After a three-day trial in Buncombe County Superior Court, a jury found a man guilty March 28 of strangling an Asheville Police Department officer downtown until she blacked out, according to a news release from the District Attorney's office.

David Paul Erickson, 66, of Asheville, was convicted of assault by strangulation, assault on a government official and resisting a public officer. Visiting Mecklenburg County Superior Court Judge Karen Eady-Williams sentenced Erickson to a suspended 6 to 17 months sentence, with a term of supervised probation.

During an APD investigation downtown on July 4, 2022, APD Lt. Tammy Flanigan-Bryson was working undercover and stationed near the former site of the Vance monument, the release said. There, she saw an argument arise among a nearby group of people and witnessed the defendant, Erickson, pepper spray another man and walk from the incident with his bike.

Flanigan-Bryson pursued Erickson and attempted to stop him from leaving the area. She grabbed the handlebars of Erickson's bike and identified herself as an APD officer, the release said.

"Erickson responded by grabbing Lt. Flanigan-Bryson by the throat and squeezing for a period of time, causing her to black out," the release said. "A passerby alerted another officer nearby who pulled Erickson away from Lt. Flanigan-Bryson."

Erickson was arrested from the scene that night, according to his arrest report obtained by the Citizen Times.

Lt. Flanigan-Bryson testified in the trial that the assault by strangulation was the most terrifying thing to have happened to her while on duty, according to the release.

