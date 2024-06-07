Asheville Christian Academy coach charged with sexual act with student: sheriff's office

ASHEVILLE - An Asheville Christian Academy employee was arrested June 6 and charged with engaging in a sexual act with a student at the school, according the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with the Major Case Unit at the sheriff's office arrested Samuel Jason Ingle, 52, of Black Mountain, for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with an 18-year-old student in February, according to his arrest warrant and a news release from the sheriff's office.

Ingle was a coach at Asheville Christian Academy in Swannanoa, the warrant said. He was placed at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $10,000 secured bond, the release said.

Ingle had a court date of June 7 and is no longer listed as an inmate on the jail's online database.

The investigation remains open, according to the sheriff's office. The Citizen Times reached out to Asheville Christian Academy for comment.

"Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit work diligently to address these crimes against persons, protect the residents of Buncombe County, and seek justice for survivors of sexual assault," the release said. This is an open investigation.

If anyone has further information regarding this crime, please email the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Tipline at RTIC@buncombecounty.org.

Anyone who has been a victim of a sex crime, please contact the Family Justice Center at 828-250-6900 or Our Voice at 828-252-0562 for help and support.

This story will be updated.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

