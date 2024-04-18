Asheville apartment residents pulled bear cubs from tree to take selfie, NC Wildlife says

ASHEVILLE — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating after a group of people were caught on video pulling two bear cubs from a tree to take a selfie at Berrington Village Apartments in Asheville on April 16.

Ashely Hobbs, a special projects biologist with N.C. WRC, told the Citizen Times someone took a video of the interaction and told management for the apartment complex, which then called law enforcement. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office was the first on scene in response, and they contacted the enforcement side of the wildlife commission, Hobbs said.

When Hobbs arrived, one bear cub was wet, cold and alone, sitting in a retention pond at the apartment complex. Hobbs said it must have been there for a while and was “obviously a bit traumatized.”

A cub found at Berrington Village Apartments, after residents tried to take a selfie with it, was temporarily placed in a cage for transport to the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge in Candler, NC.

“The other cub, we weren’t able to find, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing because usually this time of year, moms will kind of stick their cubs in a safe place like a tree,” Hobbs said. “She’ll go and forage and then come back for them, which could be several hours later.”

“It’s not uncommon to get calls this time of year about cubs being alone, but certainly, we don’t usually have people go out and start pulling them out of trees to take selfies with them.”

Hobbs said the cub is at the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge in Candler, one of two rehab facilities for bears in the state. The commission will continue to monitor the area for a few days.

A staff member was able to identify the apartment residents in the video, and Hobbs went to “make sure they didn’t bring the cub into the apartment or feed it at any time.” She also said they had a stern conversation about just how dangerous it is to interact with cubs like they did.

“Everyone was in a dangerous situation here,” Hobbs said.

If the mother bear is around, she could try to protect her cubs, which could put the people in danger, Hobbs said. If an adult bear is in a position where it needs to defend itself, that presents a danger to the bear. And if the cub is separated from its mother, it could die because it’s orphaned, Hobbs added.

The wildlife commission is investigating the incident to determine if any citations, fines or charges should be filed based on county laws, state laws and the commission’s own regulations. Spokesperson Aaron Sarver with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a patrol deputy responded initially, but the sheriff's office is not investigating.

Hobbs did emphasize that it is illegal to disturb a bear den in North Carolina under state law, and that is part of the investigation into “this whole fiasco,” as she put it.

“I think there’s a high chance of a good outcome here,” Hobbs said regarding the cub. “There’s a high chance that it’ll be just fine, and we’ll be able to release it eventually.”

Bear safety tips

Hobbs urged residents to follow the safety tips from BearWise, a national educational program developed by bear biologists and employed by the N.C. Wildlife Commission. These include:

Never feed or approach a bear.

Secure food, garbage and recycling.

Remove bird feeders when bears are active.

Never leave pet food outdoors.

Clean and store grills.

Alert neighbors to bear activity.

For instructions on how to use bear spray and more guidelines on how to handle black bear encounters, visit bearwise.org.

This story will be updated.

