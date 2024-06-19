Asheville Airport completes new ground transportation pickup location

Passengers looking to be picked up from the Asheville Regional Airport will now need to travel to the newly completed Shuttle Lot South.

Those looking to be picked up from the Asheville Regional Airport must now go to a new location as of June 18.

According to a June 17 news release, ground transportation pickup will now be located at the newly completed Shuttle Lot South. Passengers can be picked up by taxis or other ride share services like Uber or Lyft at this location. Previously, pickup was located on the second floor of the parking garage.

Shuttle Lot South is located south of the airport on Airport Road, across from the WNC Agricultural Center.

The Shuttle Lot South project began in 2022, airport spokesperson Tina Kinsey told the Citizen Times June 18. The first phase included the construction of the majority of the parking lot, which opened in 2023.

The second phase of the project included the construction of a new access road connecting Terminal Drive to the lot, as well as the ground transportation pickup area that is now open. This access road is on the south end of Terminal Drive and is located behind the Marathon gas station. This entrance and the one on Airport Road will both remain open.

Kinsey said the Shuttle Lot South project added not only more parking spaces, but also the ground transportation pickup area that gets passengers “away from the congested front curb of the airport.”

To access the lot, the news release said passengers can walk on a sidewalk route that is primarily downhill and flat that takes approximately five minutes.

Alternatively, passengers can utilize airport shuttles that run from baggage claim to Shuttle Lot South continuously.

The Asheville Regional Airport will offer shuttle service to Shuttle Lot South from baggage claim.

“We have five airport shuttles and the number that are operating each day varies depending on demand,” Kinsey said. “They operate continuously so passengers can always be served to and from the parking lots.”

This completed project is one of many the Asheville Regional Airport is completing in the coming years.

According to previous Citizen Times reporting, the airport is currently in the midst of a multiyear, $400 million expansion that includes the creation of a new terminal. This expansion project is known as “AVL Forward” and is funded mostly by government bonds and state grants. When completed, the airport will have 12 gates compared to the seven is currently has.

Phase 1 of this project involves the building of a north concourse. In Phase 2, the south concourse will be demolished and rebuilt. Phase 3 will include “back of house” construction. The final project is set to be complete in 2027.

According to previous Citizen Times reporting and a Jan. 25 news release, the Asheville Regional Airport broke the record for passengers traveling through the airport in 2023. A total of 2.2 million passengers went through the gates in 2023, a 22% increase compared to 2022.

The Asheville Regional Airport is the third busiest in North Carolina and is served by Allegiant, American, Delta, JetBlue, Sun Country and United airlines. These airlines offer passengers nonstop flights to 27 different destinations throughout the country.

Karrigan Monk is the reporter for Black Mountain News and Hendersonville Times-News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at kmonk@blackmountainnews.com.

