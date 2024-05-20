Asbury United Methodist Church in Clinton to celebrate 159th anniversary May 26

One of Anderson County's historic churches, Asbury United Methodist Church, will celebrate 159 years of ministry with a special worship service at 11:30 a.m. this Sunday, May 26. The church is at 405 West Broad St. in Clinton.

With the theme of “Moving Forward in Faith,” Pastor Henry D.C. Watson of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Oak Ridge will be the special guest speaker.

The celebration will be followed by dinner at the Green McAdoo Cultural Center gymnasium at 101 School St.

Asbury United Methodist Church is under the leadership of the Rev. Lee C. Radford.

