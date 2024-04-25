Asbury Park man gets 40 years in prison after home invasion, armed robbery, assault

FREEHOLD - An Asbury Park man who in 2021 broke into a stranger's home, robbed two occupants at knifepoint and sexually assaulted one of them has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Wednesday.

Shawn Connolly, 37, was sentenced Tuesday by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn, who also noted that the term is subject to New Jersey’s No Early Release Act, Santiago said. This mandates that 85 percent of the term be served prior to the possibility of parole.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on September 14, 2021, Asbury Park Police responded to a home on 7th Avenue for a 911 call, according to Santiago. Upon arrival, they immediately located Connolly and took him into custody without incident, recovering proceeds from the robbery in his pockets.

A joint investigation by members of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Asbury Park Police Department determined that just before the officers’ arrival, the two victims - one man and one woman - awoke to find Connolly in their bedroom, wielding a knife and threatening to harm them, having entered through a kitchen window, Santiago said. During the course of the robbery, the female victim was sexually assaulted by Connolly after he ordered the man to leave the room to get cash. As he did so, the male victim also called 911 and left the line open.

Connolly was indicted in November 2021 before the case proceeded to trial in September 2023, the prosecutor said. Following a little more than two weeks of proceedings, the jury delivered guilty verdicts on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree armed robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree making terroristic threats, and three related weapons offenses. In accordance with his sentence, Connolly will also be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and remain subject to parole supervision for life.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Asbury Park man gets 40 years in prison after 2021 home invasion